Security vestibule construction underway at two Temple ISD schools

These security upgrades were included in the 2022 Bond for Temple ISD.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD announced that construction is underway on security vestibules at Hector P. Garcia and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School on Wednesday, March 29.

The school district says that these security vestibules will act as a buffer zone between visitors and students, increasing security overall.

The $1.6 million project is being executed by Cloud Construction and is expected to be completed in June 2023.

Additional projects for these schools include improvements to playgrounds and campus infrastructure such as roofing, flooring, lighting, drainage, ADA compliance and more.

