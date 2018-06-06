It was herald as the unsinkable ship, and so many of today's boating laws were created from the terrible ending that befell the Titanic. Now Central Texans will have the chance to see this amazing piece of history up close and personal as Titanic: The Artifact Exhibit has docked at the Mayborn Museum.

People will have the chance to see just how well conditions 2.5 miles at the bottom of the Atlantic ocean have been able to preserve relics such as bank notes, playing cards, china, clothing articles and many more items.

The ice berg that sunk the great ship also makes an appearance. You can touch the ice, which helps simulate the temperature Titanic passengers felt when they entered water. Most passengers lost their lives not from drowning, but from hypothermia.

For all information on the event, click here

© 2018 KCEN