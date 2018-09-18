Saturday September 22 Nolanville will host its 6th Annual Train Whistle Jamboree which promises to be a whole lot of fun for the family.

The day will feature lots of different large scaled games for the kids to play with, live music throughout the event, cultural dances from various groups, a car show with unique trophies, and a pie eating contest for kids and adults.

The event is free to attend and will finish off with a fireworks display.

