WACO, Texas — Tacos, wings and barbecue, oh my!

That's just a small sample of the plethora of platters foodies can choose from at The Texas Food Truck Showdown from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Heritage Square.

The city of Waco said foodies should expect these streets to be closed during the Food Truck Showdown:

Austin Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street

3rd Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Local-only closure at Franklin Avenue for parking lot access

Closure of Heritage Square parking lot

The city said the Waco Transit System will provide a free shuttle from McLane Stadium at Baylor University to downtown. The shuttle will run the whole time during the event.

Here's the full food truck lineup and their signature dishes, according to the competition's website:

For more information about the event, check out its website.