WACO, Texas — Tacos, wings and barbecue, oh my!
That's just a small sample of the plethora of platters foodies can choose from at The Texas Food Truck Showdown from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Heritage Square.
The city of Waco said foodies should expect these streets to be closed during the Food Truck Showdown:
- Austin Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street
- 3rd Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Local-only closure at Franklin Avenue for parking lot access
- Closure of Heritage Square parking lot
The city said the Waco Transit System will provide a free shuttle from McLane Stadium at Baylor University to downtown. The shuttle will run the whole time during the event.
Here's the full food truck lineup and their signature dishes, according to the competition's website:
- 375° Klassy Kitchen - Navajo Taco
- Artisan Oven - Gorgon Pizza
- Big Kat Burgers - The Cheesy Kat
- Cajun on da Geaux - Dirty Gator
- Catered Delights LLC - Single Sided Super Slider
- Cheat Day Cheesecakes - Salted Caramel Crème Brulee
- Churros' Time - Churro Cup
- Cluck N Burger - Piggie Smalls Slider
- Dave's Mobile - All-American Bacon Cheeseburger Slider
- Doughnut Snob - Maple Bacon Doughnut
- Falafel-n-Load - Chicken Shawarma
- Fat Boys Pizza - Baked Potato Pizza
- Five Boys Ranch - Bourbon Blueberry Bacon Slider
- George's - Bear Bites with Cilantro Chipotle Ranch
- Hoang's Noodle House - HNH Egg Rolls
- Holy Frijole - Taco De Tablitas Con Nopal
- Kona Ice of Waco - Shaved Ice with various flavors
- Mac Daddy's Grill - Mac Daddy Nachos
- Nosh Box Eatery - Turkey & Aged Cheddar Melt
- Papi Taco - Funnel Cake Sundae
- Pokey O's - Stufferdoodles
- Prime From Scratch - House Cured Pastrami Rueben Eggrolls
- Ragin Cajun Louisiana Kitchen - Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich
- Rollinstone Food Truck - Bad Mother Clucker Slider
- Salty Pup - Big Dog Slider
- Smokin Hot BBQ - Smoked Mac & Cheese
- Snofellas LLC - Deep fried chocolate chip cookie dough
- Southern Xposures - Dirty Wingz
- Stripes Laredo Taco Company - Carnitas Bravas Taco
- Taste N See - Chicken Cinnamon Roll Waffles
- Texas Gyros - Lamp over Rice
- The Buzz - Bao Bun Karachi Chicken Tacos
- The Dog Pound - Pulled Pork Nachos
- The Dream Kitchen - Texas Birds Nest
- The Frozen Ride - Shaved Ice with various flavors
- The Ice Cream Kartel - Gimme S'More Sundae
- Triple B's Smokehouse - Hawaiian pulled pork sliders
- Tutta's Pizza - The Chipper Pizza
- Yum Pig - The Loaded Fries
For more information about the event, check out its website.