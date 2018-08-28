We may think of the TV room as the place we sit down and watch TV, play video games, or lounge around, but today's TV is very different from its origins.

Thanks to the people at the Historic Waco Foundation, their Terrace House now has an exhibit that shows how the parlor, now the TV room, was used back in the late 1800s.

The Edwardian era style parlors were used to entertain guests, for women to find suitors, and to affirm social relationships.

The Historic Waco Foundation looks after a number of different houses rich in Texas history, and hold various events for families during the month.

For all information on the foundation adn their events, click here.

