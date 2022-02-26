Video: Selena performed at Houston Rodeo on this date 27 years ago

Just a month after this performance, the artist was shot and killed.

HOUSTON — So many big artists from so many different music genres have graced the stage at RodeoHouston. One of those artists was rising Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Selena performed at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 27 years ago today. It was her last major performance before her death, which would come just a month later.

Editor's note: The video above is from March of 2020, shortly after the 25th anniversary of Selena's Rodeo performance.

Selena performed in the Astrodome to a sold-out crowd on February 26, 1995. She was shot and killed on March 31.

After her death, Selena’s family released the RodeoHouston show as an album called “Live! The Last Concert.” You can watch some of those video clips on YouTube below.

KHOU 11 coverage of Selena

Last year, we went into the KHOU 11 archives for coverage of Selena. We found the newscast from the day Selena was killed. That video has now been viewed more than one million times.