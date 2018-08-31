BELTON, TX — Multiple viewers called Channel 6 news station Friday morning to report high flames and popping noises coming from downtown Belton.

Bell County Sheriff's Department received a call around 3:39 a.m.regarding the fire on I-35 northbound near East Central Avenue.

TxDot reported all lanes on I-35 northbound and southbound near MM 294 were closed around 5 a.m. Drivers were being diverted on to the frontage road. Everyone is encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Police said the driver was unharmed and the fire was caused by a mechanical failure. Cans of axe body spray flew out onto both sides of the highway.

Southbound lanes will open soon after power lines are inspected. It will be another hour or so until lanes begin to open on the northbound side. The road may have be repaved.

