One person has been airlifted to the hospital and all lanes are closed on I-35 northbound and southbound between MM 350 and 353 after a semi-truck crash Monday morning.

TxDot originally reported a multi-vehicle accident at FM 1858 northbound.

Officials confirmed two semi-trucks were involved. One semi-truck drifted across a lane and hit another semi-truck.

Crews are working to clean up an unknown chemical spill. .

The estimated time to clear is under four hours and the back-up is about two miles long.

There is no other information at this time.

