MEXIA, Tx — Crews were working to restore power in Mexia after an accident involving a semi left a significant portion of the area without electricity.

According to police, a semi-truck, clipped the overhead wires attached to a utility pole at the intersection of Ross and Tyler. The resulting accident left a significant portion of Mexia without power and internet services.

Responders from both Mexia Police Department, and Mexia Fire Department arrived on scene at 4 a.m. to work with representatives from Oncor and Northland Cable.

Both Oncor and Northland said it could be 8 to 12 hours before all services are restored. They ask residents impacted by the outage to plan accordingly due to the extreme heat advisory.

