DPS: Driver and passenger escape after semi truck explodes during crash in Hico

DPS said the truck flipped on its side before exploding during a crash.

HICO, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital and another escaped injury after a semi-truck reportedly exploded after a crash near Hico, Texas.

Texas DPS said the truck was traveling southbound on US Highway 281 around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. According to DPS, the truck was traveling at an "unsafe speed" as it approached the intersection of State Highway 6 and US 281.

The truck failed to maintain a single lane, according to DPS, losing control and crashing into a light pole before running into the parking of a nearby gas station.

The truck then rolled onto its right side and exploded, with fire engulfing the semi-trailer, said DPS.

DPS said a 22-year-old driver escaped the crash without injury, and a 33-year-old passenger was taken to Stephenville ER with "non-capacitating" injuries.

DPS stated the intersection was closed for several hours after the crash, reopening around 7 a.m.

The crash is reportedly under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.