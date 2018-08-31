BELTON, TX — Multiple viewers have called Channel 6 news station Friday morning to report high flames and popping noises coming from downtown Belton.

Belton County Sheriff's Department received a call around 3:39 a.m.regarding the fire on I-35 northbound near East Central Avenue.

TxDot reported all lanes on I-35 northbound and southbound near MM 294 have been closed. Drivers are being diverted on to the frontage road. Everyone is encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Expected time to clear is 1-2 hours.

There is a Channel 6 team on scene.

No other information at this time.



