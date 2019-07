WACO, Texas — A semi truck's lost tires sent an SUV crashing on I-35 Monday afternoon, police said.

The truck was traveling northbound when it lost its dual tires around 2:50 p.m.

The tires hopped the barrier and struck a southbound SUV, according to police.

The SUV took out an exit sign before it hit the median and caught fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

