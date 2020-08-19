Sen. Cornyn visits Waco Family Health Center, sees how CARES Act helps first hand

U.S. Senator John Cornyn will visit the Family Health Center in Waco Wednesday to thank health care employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

WACO, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn will visit the Family Health Center in Waco Wednesday to thank health care employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. He will also see firsthand how the CARES Act, a coronavirus relief bill he supported in March, helps them combat the pandemic in Waco.

After his visit with health care workers, Cornyn will tour the facility with Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs to learn about the ways the Federally Qualified Health Center has utilized funding from the CARES Act to help those in the area.

After the tour, Cornyn will hold a press conference with Dr. Griggs, Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Barefield of Waco, Judge Scott Felton of McLennan County, President Dr. Linda Livingstone of Baylor University and Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer of Waco ISD. They will each speak to how they have used CARES Act funds to benefit the Waco community. The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.