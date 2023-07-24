Sen. Ted Cruz joins other leaders to talk about four new bridge projects at the border

This all comes in the middle of a dispute between Governor Abbott and the U.S. government over border buoys that were recently placed along the Rio Grande River.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and other state and national leaders for a roundtable discussion and news conference on issues affecting the Texas/Mexico border.

The group specifically addressed four new bridge projects going on at the border.

The two leaders are joining forces to overcome what they call "bureaucratic red tape" preventing new border bridges being built to increase trade between Mexico and Texas. They each said they are including language in the House and Senate's must-pass budget bills to allow for the funding of the bridges.

“One way or the other, at the end of the year, this will get done," Rep. Cuellar said. "We are here because trade is important. We are almost reaching a trillion dollars in trade, so every minute we are here, we are losing over a million dollars in trade with Mexico. So bridges are very important."

This all comes in the middle of a dispute between Governor Abbott and the U.S. government over border buoys that were recently placed along the Rio Grande River to prevent migrants from crossing. Abbott has until 1 p.m. Monday to remove them, or the federal government will take legal action.

The floating barriers were installed along the river two weeks ago. The 4-foot wide spheres are also located next to newly installed razor wire in the Rio Grande.