FORT HOOD — Senator Ted Cruz toured Fort Hood Aug. 10 to see various military equipment and buildings within the base.

Right now the senator is in the middle of his re-election campaign for his senate seat.

"There is no race in the country on which there is a starker divide than the U.S. Senate race here in Texas," Cruz said.

Cruz is running against Democrat Beto O'Rourke. Cruz is currently leading the polls by 6.5 points.

Cruz said he expects a larger democratic turnout this November, but believes the majority of Texas voters want him to hold his seat.

"I believe Texans continue to want to see the booming economy, the freedom," Cruz said. "We don't want the Federal Government on our backs. We want the freedom to prosper. That's why a thousand people a day come to the state of Texas."

