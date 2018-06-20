McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna fired senior prosecutor Amanda Dillon on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney's office.

Dillon has been with the District Attorneys office since 2010 and was one of Reyna's employee's who gave information to the FBI about an investigation they were conducting on him. Dillon was also a part of the prosecution team who were unsuccessful at getting a conviction for twin peaks biker Jake Carrizal.

In June, Dillon was the lead prosecutor and won a conviction against former Waco Police Officer George Neville, who choked a man who was in handcuffs.

District Attorney Abel Reyna is leaving office in January, after losing the March primary to Republican challenger Barry Johnson.

