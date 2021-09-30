September on track to be deadliest month of COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County, health official says

This month's 96 deaths so far include the first pediatric death in McLennan County.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — September is on track to be the deadliest month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County, according to Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne.

Malrey-Horne reported that 96 county residents have died due to the virus so far in September, including the county's first child death.

"The health district is mourning with the family of an 11-year-old boy who was our first pediatric death caused by COVID-19. This was devastating news," she said in a video update.

Malrey-Horne went on to say that it is the responsibility of vaccine-eligible people to protect those who are not eligible or immunocompromised.

"As we all know children under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccines and because of this it is our responsibility to make sure we not only protect ourselves but also those around us, especially our most precious and vulnerable neighbors, including children with special needs," she said.

Although the number of deaths is set to reach a record this month, Malrey-Horne said the number of cases and hospitalization rates are now on the decline.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek continued to encourage county residents to get vaccinated and speak with their healthcare providers about the shot.

"We saw a lot of people here in our community receive that first dose of the vaccine in the last two months," Meek said. "If you're one of the 19,000 people in our community who have gotten the first dose please get the second dose as soon as you're eligible."

The county reported 104 new cases Thursday with one new death. A total of 739 cases remain active with 131 people hospitalized.