Service member transitions into civilian world with the help of USO Fort Hood

Oscar Salazar said the United Service Organizations (USO) on Fort Hood is helping him transition into the civilian world.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Oscar Salazar has been in the military for 20 years. He is a senior human resources sergeant transitioning to the civilian world.

Salazar said the United Service Organizations (USO) on Fort Hood is helping him do just that.

"I thought this would be a good step for me and my family and it has. It's done miracles for me. I've talked to some good people. They've introduced me to some good people. I've had some experience in doing interviews, resume talking, and mentorship," Salazar said.

The USO aims to be a place for service men and women to find employment through the pathfinder program, entertainment, food and a place to relax for them and their families.

"The pathfinder is a good program," Salazar said. "It just offers so much and I think that so many people don't take advantage of it."

Salazar has used the pathfinder program for several months after he met someone at the USO who got out of the military three years ago.

"He introduced me to the program, to the pathfinder program. I got onto my phone on the app and I didn't know what to do at the time and it helped get established."

Although he has years of experience, Salazar said it can be overwhelming to start something new.

"Now I have to go talk to people and say hey I'm such and such. I'm looking for a job. Can we talk? So it is a little difficult," Salazar said. "It's a little scary I guess you could say."

Salazar said he's excited as he begins a new chapter of his life with family.