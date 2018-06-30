Coryell Memorial Hospital services could be returning a lot sooner expected. On a hospital tour Friday, spokeswoman Carly Latham told Channel 6 the hospital was making a speedy recovery.

"Clinic Building 1 and Clinic Building 2 is where our primary care providers treat patients," Latham said. "We are actually expecting to have those open either late this weekend or early next week."

Latham said staff would be available to provide check-ups or treat routine sicknesses. They are also looking to open emergency care services. Emergency Room services don't have a timetable to resume as of yet. That building is still being repaired, and the air conditioning system is not functioning at this time.

The new timetable for the clinic is a big step up for estimates from earlier in the week. Emergency Management Coordinator, Bob Harrell, said in a press conference Thursday they hoped to have the emergency room, labs and x-ray facilities operating again by Friday, July 6 or Saturday, July 7. Now it may be open by July 3.

Harrell also said hospital staff was still caring for patients at other facilities in the area and that they will continue to do so until the patients and staff can return to the hospital. Some of those staff members may be able to return to the clinic buildings this week.

More than 100 patients were evacuated from the hospital, and none of them were injured by the explosion, according to Jeff Bates, the Chief Medical Officer for the Hospital. Bates said their clinic in Goldthwaite was open and that they have extra providers and staffing there so patients can get in with their own provider.

