Seton Medical Center Harker Heights recognized as 'high performing' hospital by U.S. News & World Report

The medical center was named a high performer in treating congestive heart failure.

The medical center was named a high performer in treating congestive heart failure.

“Achieving this rating is a direct reflection of the commitment to prioritize the safety and care of our patients at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights,” said Patrick Swindle, SMCHH Chief Executive Officer. “As a leader in heart care, this award recognizes the dedication and focus our staff has on treating patients and achieving positive outcomes.”

According to a release from the center, the rating recognizes hospitals for producing patient experiences and outcomes that are significantly higher than the national average. Less than a third of all evaluated hospitals received a "high performing" rating.

For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedure and condition categories.