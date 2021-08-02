Seton Medical Center Harker Heights recognized as 'high performing' hospital by U.S. News & World Report

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Seton Medical Center Harker Heights was recognized as a "high performing" hospital by U.S. News & World Report.
The medical center was named a high performer in treating congestive heart failure.
“Achieving this rating is a direct reflection of the commitment to prioritize the safety and care of our patients at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights,” said Patrick Swindle, SMCHH Chief Executive Officer. “As a leader in heart care, this award recognizes the dedication and focus our staff has on treating patients and achieving positive outcomes.”
According to a release from the center, the rating recognizes hospitals for producing patient experiences and outcomes that are significantly higher than the national average. Less than a third of all evaluated hospitals received a "high performing" rating.
For the 2021-22 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 17 procedure and condition categories.
“It is an honor to be recognized for our organization’s commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare in our region,” said Swindle. “Our high-performance rating reflects the continued dedication our hospital has towards providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”