Seven Bellmead families are without homes Sunday after a massive fire ripped through their apartment complex.

The Bellmead Fire Department says it happened at the Bordeaux Apartments in the 3600 block of Scroggins Dr around 12:20 a.m.

Fire officials say one unit of the complex, which consists of 8 apartments, is a total loss.

The families living in those apartments were evacuated. Officials say no one was injured.

Waco Fire and Lacy-Lakeview Fire assisted with putting the flames out.

The fire was put out around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

