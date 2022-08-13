Seven people involved in deadly crash, one in critical condition

The crash happened between the 1600 Block of S. 18th street and 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound, according to reports.

WACO, Texas — Seven people were involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning, according to Waco PD.

Officers arrived to the scene around 4:41 a.m. When officers arrived they learned a Chrysler 300, was traveling east in the 1600 Block S. 18th Street when they hit a Porsche SUV, traveling north in the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway.

The Porsche SUV struck a curb and telephone pole flipping it over on its hood. Three passengers of the Porsche were taken to the hospital, according to reports. One out of the three is in critical condition. The driver of the Porsche's condition is unknown, as stated by Waco PD.

The driver of the Chrysler however was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. There were two other passengers in the Chrysler, one was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy had been ordered, as reported by Waco PD.

The condition of the second passenger is unknown at this time.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time as police investigate the crash.