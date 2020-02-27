TEMPLE, Texas — The ownership of the planned 7 Seas Aquarium in Temple posted an update to its Facebook page Thursday assuring everyone "that all who have purchased passes to the aquarium will have their chance to see all the great sea life that is on the way."

This post follows multiple delays to the project that was supposed to open in the Temple mall at the end of January, then Feb. 24.

The curator, Fidel Junco, said this week the aquarium would open by the end of the month.

The post on Facebook said the delays were nothing more than "construction hiccups."

"In order to bring this project to fruition as soon as possible we have hired a construction expediter to help us break through any delays and get our aquariums ready for your first visit," the post said.

Meanwhile, several people on the 7 Seas Facebook page have asked to be refunded for the $99 pre-sale passes they bought.

Previous posts to the Facebook page have said those refunds were available but we couldn't find anywhere on the 7 Seas website with refund information. It only provides an email contact form.

6 News spoke with one woman who bought passes and said she planned to go to the police.

"Ninety nine dollars is a good penny," said Naomi Benavidez. "It's at least a cable bill so I'm kind of angry."

We called and texted Junco repeatedly over multiple days at the number he provided to the city but he had not returned any messages as of this writing.

The most recent Facebook post made no mention of refunds. It promised anyone who bought the passes would have them honored for two years from the date of their opening.