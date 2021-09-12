A night of awards for members of the Texas Public Safety Commission

AUSTIN, Texas — Seventeen Lifesaving Awards have been awarded to department members of The Texas Public Safety Commission.
The awards were given out on Dec. 9 during a PSC meeting at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin.
In partnership with Director Steven McCraw, the Department was able to hand out the seventeen awards, as well as one Unit Citation and one Purple Heart.
According to the department, ten Director’s Awards were also among the awards presented to members of partner agencies at the meeting.
“I’m honored to recognize the outstanding work that was done by the people within DPS and our partner agencies,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “These individuals have shown that commitment to law enforcement yields results that help protect the people of Texas. You may be on the job a few days, or you may be working on an investigation for years, but the dedication you show to the community and the people of this great state is always rewarded by the citizens. We are grateful to have these individuals with this type of moral fiber and dedication serving our state.”
Among the winners were Belton High way Patrol Trooper Madison Zaragoza and Waco Cpl. Francisco Velez-Anderson for their deeds while serving their community.