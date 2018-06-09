WACO, Texas — There were 116 animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of Central Texas Thursday, executive director Don Bland said.

He said at least 13 of the animals could be put down if they are not adopted by the end of the day.

According to Bland, 66 animals were dropped off at the Waco shelter over two days, and the facility has run out of room.

Now, the shelter is asking for your help to save the animals.

The Humane Society is offering free adoptions in order to make room.

Bland said most of the animals are ready to be adopted with the exception a few that still need to be spayed or neutered.

If you are interested adopting a pet, here’s what you need to know.

