The Waco Fire Department and several other fire agencies are working to contain a brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The fire is located in the area of Ritchie Rd. and Warren Rd. in Lorena.

Waco Fire is encouraging everyone to use caution in the area.

Fire

Payne, Emani

Lorena Fire

