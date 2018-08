Nine districts will start class Wednesday.

These districts include:

Bosquewille

Cameron

Copperas Cove

Fairfield

La Vega

McGregor

Mexia

Thorndale

West

These districts will start Thursday:

Connally

Mart

Lampasas

Lometa

Lorena

San Saba

Teague

Please be aware of students and school buses.

Remember to stop by the station for our 'Fill the Bus' campaign to provide school supplies for Temple ISD.

