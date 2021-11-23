Several report credit card scam at Temple Arby's

As of Nov. 21, Temple PD received three calls about people saying their credit cards were used at the Arby's located at 6490 W. Adams Ave., according to Temple PD.

TEMPLE, Texas — Several people reported on social media about a potential credit card scam involving a Temple Arby's restaurant.

The Temple Police Department told 6 News on Tuesday that, as of Nov. 21, it received three calls about people saying their credit cards were used at the Arby's located at 6490 W. Adams Ave.

Alejandra Areguin with the Temple PD said there are no active cases regarding this matter at this time, despite several people reporting about a potential scam on the Temple, TX - City Watch Facebook group.

