WACO, Texas — Waco firefighters responded to large structure fire early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The fire occurred at the 700 block of South 4th Street, according to Waco FD.

The Waco Fire Department said that 16 apartment units were affected.

INCIDENT UPDATE- 2nd Alarm Apartment Fire in the 700 Block of S. 4th St. - Main body of fire knocked down, transitioning to overhaul. 16 apartment units affected. pic.twitter.com/6xE9Ne2Px9 — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) October 30, 2021