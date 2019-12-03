CENTRAL, Texas — SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT IN EFFECT FOR CORSICANA, MEXIA, MARLIN AND CAMERON COUNTIES UNTIL 9 A.M.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 A.M.



A line of thunderstorms are moving east through Central Texas and is capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

On and off heavy rain is still expected in counties along Interstate 35 as the line of thunderstorms blow through Central Texas.

Gusty winds of 17 to 30 miles per hour have been reported in some counties.

A total of 1.5 inches of rain could fall in areas where rain falls the heaviest along and west of Interstate 35.

The storm will be out of the I-35 corridor and into the Brazos Valley area by noon.

Beyond Wednesday's events, sunshine and cooler temperatures will return on Thursday to pave the way for a warming trend.

