A line of storms is moving east around 50 mph and is capable of producing damaging wind gust up to 60 mph.

Chief meteorologist Andy Andersen said pre-dawn thunderstorms will hit the Central Texas area during peoples' morning commute.

Meteorologist Meagan Massey said the thunderstorms have the possibility of developing damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, 1-inch hail and flash flooding.

Andersen said the chance for hail is slim.

A total of 1.5 inches of rain could fall in areas where rain falls the heaviest along and west of Interstate 35.

Andersen said there's some potential for flooding, but since the storm will move quickly, it's not likely.

He said by noon, the storm will be out of the I-35 corridor and into the Brazos Valley area.

Beyond Wednesday's events, sunshine and cooler temperatures will return on Thursday to pave the way for a warming trend.

