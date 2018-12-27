CENTRAL TEXAS — On the day after Christmas, thousands of drivers on I-35 were battling storms to get home or continue their holiday celebrations.

about their commute. "A lot of traffic. Stop and go," Sarah Martel, who is from Iowa, said.

Channel 6 reporter Cole Johnson spoke to people stopping at the Love's at

Everyone was on the road for different reasons.

"My brother and I are traveling down to the bowl game to watch Iowa State play in the Alamo Bowl," Pech said.

"I'm just going to visit a friend," Paula Streiff said.

Some people said the pouring rain and bursts of wind weary of what to expect on the road.

"It was fine at first," Sarah Martel said. "It was really clear, and then it just like all of a sudden it started pouring down really hard."

Meanwhile, others said they were worried about other people on the road.

"Like, there are a lot of stops in traffic 'cause apparently people don't know how to drive in the weather," Chicago resident Jose Javier Marin said.

People said it was bumper-to-bumper as soon as drivers went south of Dallas.

Drivers who had a long way to go said they want everyone on the road to pay attention.

"Just think if people, you know, keep their phones down and focus on the highway," Pech said. "I think that's important and everybody get their safely."

