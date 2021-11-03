Share your voice: City of Waco to hold forum about Cotton Palace Park

The meeting will happened from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Cesar Chavez Middle School, located at 700 S. 15th St.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is holding a public forum to hear resident input on the future of Cotton Palace Park Nov. 4, according to the city.

The meeting will happened from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Cesar Chavez Middle School, located at 700 S. 15th St., according to a news release.

The city said the meeting will be an opportunity for residents to learn more about the project, view maps, and discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the park.

This will not be the only opportunity for residents to voice their opinion about the project.

The city also said additional public meetings will be offered over the next several months to share research, discuss site development opportunities, and explore conceptual design.