Shelter for kids, seniors, people with disabilities

The HIS Kids Youth Rescue has been providing shelter for kids, seniors, and people with disabilities.

TEMPLE, Texas — Kids, seniors and people with disabilities who need shelter should text the HIS Kids Youth Rescue at 254-718-0891.

The organization has made it a priority to get people off the streets and into a warm safe house that they have set up throughout Temple. They currently have three safe houses and are working with Impact Church and Luke's Church.

“We opened up what we call safe homes or safe houses, these are throughout Temple," said Daniel Chapin, who is leading the efforts. "People on our team who have opened up their doors, whether they have lights or not, power or not. So at least people can come in from the cold.”

Chapin took in at least a dozen youths into his apartment on Tuesday night. He told us that over the last 24 hours, they have taken in 13 youths, made seven meal deliveries, and have rescued several stranded drivers.

“If I gotta walk myself to get someone here or to one of our safehouses, I will. Because this is going to be an ongoing thing and nobody will be excluded. I don’t care how old they are," he said.

They are continuing their efforts through this weekend as the warm weather slowly crawls towards Central Texas.

To get in contact with them, it's recommended that you either text 254-718-0891 or look on their Facebook page for a list of updated addresses that you can go to.

Chapin asks that people do not use this number just looking for a free ride but that it be used for those who seriously need the help.