Temple police were called out to west FM 93 and FM 439 in Bell county around 2:30 am this morning. There a sheriff's deputy told officers when he pulled over a car for speeding.

The driver told the deputy his friend had been shot in the head and that's why he was speeding.

The 18 year old victim was then airlifted to the hospital -- but there is no word on his condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local (254) 526-TIPS).

© 2018 KCEN