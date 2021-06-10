Children were at the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after an apparent domestic violence-related shooting in north Harris County early Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The shooting was reported before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baltic Lane, south of Spring.

The sheriff's office confirmed that a man, 29, was dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was found at the front door of a residence.

Authorities told KHOU 11 the shooter was a 30-year-old pregnant woman who showed signs of an assault. She was taken to the hospital to be treated. It is believed she is about one month pregnant.

The woman was the one who called deputies to the scene to report that she had shot her boyfriend in self-defense, HCSO said.

They also said there were children at the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt. The kids, ranging from ages 10 to 17, are not the couples' but they are related to them.

Authorities stopped short of saying what led up to Thursday's altercation and shooting.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.