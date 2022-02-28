Shoemaker High School returns to normal class instruction, briefly evacuated due to fire in restroom

KILLEEN, Texas — Shoemaker High School reported earlier Monday of a brief evacuation due to smoke in a restroom.
The fire department was called and students were able to return back to the building shortly after evacuating, according to the school.
KISD police say they are working with the fire department to figure out what started the fire in the restroom.
Parents received letters notifying them of the ordeal.
"We take matters of school safety very seriously and we will never tolerate this kind of harmful act by a student or anyone else," said a Killeen School District Spokesperson.