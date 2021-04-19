Shoemaker High School student arrested after weapon found in backpack

The school said the student was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged through the KISD police department.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Shoemaker High School student was arrested after the Killeen ISD Police Department found a weapon in the student's backpack, according to a release from Shoemaker High School Principal Micah Wells.

The weapon was found as KISD police conducted a random drug search with the department's K9 unit, the release said. The student in possession of the weapon would not allow the backpack to be searched and was taken to the police office on campus where the weapon was found, per the release.

The student was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged through the KISD police department, the release said. Wells said the student "will face all appropriate school disciplinary consequences as a result of this incident."

"Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report," Wells said in a message to parents. "The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and weapons will never be tolerated on the campus of Shoemaker High School or any Killeen ISD campus."