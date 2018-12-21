KILLEEN, Texas — One male victim is dead after a shooting on Thursday at the 4500 block of Westcliffe Road in Killeen, while another man is cooperating with the Killeen Police Department, according to Lt. Frank Plowick.

The department responded to a call around 9 p.m. Thursday regarding a burglary and shooting. When they arrived on scene, police said one man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police have not yet confirmed if the gun was used in self defense or to harm, and how many people were inside of the home at the time of the shooting.

© 2018 KCEN