Waco Wednesday shooting, no critical injuries reported

WACO, Texas — A shooting has been reported on the 100 Block of Lyndon Circle in Waco, according to reports.

Waco Police say they responded to the scene around 2:30 P.M. Police told 6 News they found a teenager with a superficial wound on their leg.

The victim told police that they had an argument with someone that turned physical. According to the victim, the suspect then ran away on foot before officers arrived.

The victim is being treated by EMS for non-life threatening injuries. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is reported.