A family in Temple is speaking out after an officer-involved shooting inside their apartment forced them to find a new home.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at The Glen Apartments.

Jayde Williamson said her brother, sister and sister's friend were asleep in the apartment when her mom got home from work. Within minutes, she said a man unknown to the family entered the apartment.

Williamson, who was with her dad at the time of the shooting, said it was terrifying to hear about what her family members went through.

A stray bullet struck her 11-year-old brother in the arm during the shooting, which involved two Temple police officers and killed the suspect. Her brother underwent surgery later Saturday and was released that evening.

"He's in a lot of pain right now," Williamson said. "He's one tough little boy."

The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave during the Texas Rangers investigation, which is standard following officer-involved shootings. In its initial press release Saturday, Temple PD said its officers returned fire "in defense of their lives."

The shooting forced the Williamson family to find a new place to live, Jayde said.

She told Channel 6 the family has been leaning on one another to get through the trying ordeal.

"They have really bad PTSD," Williamson said. "Any loud noises, a knock will scare them. We're all mentally and physically drained after Saturday."

In helping them move forward, Jayde said her younger brother has been instrumental and has willed the family to continue moving forward after a nightmare Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to offset the boy's medical costs. To contribute, click here.

