TEMPLE, Texas —
The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pecan Point Apartments on Westfield Blvd, according to Temple Media Relations Specialist Cody Weems.
A man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were told that three unknown men fled the scene. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, according to Temple Media Relations Specialist Cody Weems.
No additional information is available at this time. If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Temple PD.
Popular on KCENTV.com:
- Pentagon: Two Iraq bases that house US troops targeted by missiles from Iran
- FAA restricts US flights over Iran, Iraq
- Gun pulled during disturbance at Waco Chevron gas station
- Marlin City Council hires former Waco ISD Superintendent as charter school consultant
- $7K reward offered for information about missing Ohio 14-year-old who sparked nationwide search