TEMPLE, Texas —

The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pecan Point Apartments on Westfield Blvd, according to Temple Media Relations Specialist Cody Weems.

A man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told that three unknown men fled the scene. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, according to Temple Media Relations Specialist Cody Weems.

No additional information is available at this time. If anyone has any information on this incident, contact the Temple PD.

Popular on KCENTV.com: