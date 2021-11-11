Multiple agencies followed the suspect from Pasadena, through downtown Houston and into the Greenspoint area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A possible shooting suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase that started in the Pasadena area and ended in the Greenspoint area of north Houston, according to officials.

It started about 11 a.m. Thursday on the South Loop 610 in the Pasadena area with deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

There are reports the suspect may be linked to shots fired at a Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office station earlier in the week.

Houston Police Department joined the chase as it passed through Downtown before the suspect got onto I-45 and headed toward the Greenspoint area.

The pursuit ended out side the Goodwill Donation Center in Greenspoint. Officials confirmed that shots were fired toward the end of the chase. However, the suspect's current condition has not been released.

Texas Department of Public Safety also joined the pursuit with air support. We're told the driver has reached speeds of up to 120 mph during the pursuit.

There are reports the driver had been speaking with law enforcement on the phone.

No details have been released about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please refresh regularly for updates.

TIMELINE OF CHASE

11:08 a.m. — Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables are spotted chasing the suspect on I-610 before heading into Pasadena. The suspect continues to jump on and off the freeway.

11:24 a.m. — Houston police join the chase as it enters into Downtown Houston.

11:29 a.m. — Suspect passes the North Loop 610.

11:35 a.m. — The suspect appears to be on I-45 near the North Loop 610

11:38 a.m. — The suspect is still on I-45 North and is coming up on Sam Houston Tollway after passing West Road in north Houston.

11:40 a.m. — It appears the suspect is in the parking lot of the Greenspoint Mall after exiting the freeway at Greens Road.

11:45 a.m. — Reports of shots fired.