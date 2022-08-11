Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say

The shooting took place at the facility located at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway.

DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.

Sources told WFAA that a man went inside the facility and shot his wife, who is an employee at the facility, and then shot himself.

Dallas County commissioner John Wiley Price was at the scene and told WFAA that the woman was a deputy medical examiner.

The scene is now under control, according to officials. Staff members were evacuated from the facility.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office will be in charge of the investigation.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as more information is released.