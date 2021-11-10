'Shots for Souls COVID-19' event to host second vaccine drive

The drive go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health District building located at 225 West Waco Drive.

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District alongside local area African American churches, Waco NAACP and VOICE plan to host the second 'Shots for Souls COVID-19' vaccine drive Nov. 14.

The drive go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health District building located at 225 West Waco Drive.

Participants can choose from the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Adult vaccines, including boosters, and vaccines for children 5 years of age and older will also be available.

“The holidays are fast approaching, and the Health District is working with several organizations to get vaccines distributed just in time for the holidays. The Health District is collaborating with Waco NAACP, local Black Churches and VOICE Waco to offer vaccines to the East Waco community so families can enjoy the holiday season safely this year.” LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Lunch for the first 200 participants will be provided by the NAACP, according to the news release.