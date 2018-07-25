Central Texas — With record temperatures in central Texas there is already a strain on the power grid. After several power plants in Texas shut down last year, there is less of a supply for the market.

If you have a electric plan with a variable or indexed rate you may be paying more this summer. There is no limit to the amount these plans can vary in price once you start. Public Utility Commission of Texas spokesman Andrew Barlow told Channel 6 external factors that affect wholesale electricity prices, such as plants shutting down, can affect market rates.

"All of those factors come into play," Barlow said. "Those prices are being set by a wholesale market. So if a retail eclectic provider has to go back to the wholesale market to purchase electricity, if that generator is operating when there is less supply and more demand, the price is going to go up."

Barlow said it may be a good move to get a plan with a fixed rate. Those plans are more expensive on average, but don't have large price spikes caused by market swings.

"You can decide, 'this is my rate month to month' and you don't have to think about it anymore," Barlow said. "We encourage folks, unless they want to be watching their energy every day, a fixed rate plan is a great choice."

Barlow said there may be a cancelation charge for people leaving a current plan, so the consumer needs to take that cost into consideration.

