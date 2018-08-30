Christopher Nelson's love for Star Wars and the recent superhero movies has led to a collection that fills an entire room of his home.

"I always recommend try it. Do it, and if you enjoy it let's go for it," said Nelson.

Hundreds of action figures from the first Star Wars movies to the most recent superhero movies cover all four walls from floor to ceiling.

Nelson's experience as a beer vendor, and now working for HEB made him a display master and showman for his collection.

The collection is so big and so vast that Nelson said he and his wife kind of made their home purchase around the idea that his collection would get its own room and then grow from there.

"I don't even think it's going to stop. Eventually we'll have to close in the garage -- make it into a room."

Due to the financial commitment as well as the space commitment that is required for a collection like this, Nelson had some good advice for anyone out there who wants to think about taking on a project like this.

"Make sure you have the support of a wonderful spouse, because that is probably most important, and there's a little bit of 401k in here as well," said Nelson.

