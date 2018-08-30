You can trust Chrisptopher Nelson on his expertise, he lives in Waco, and his love for Star Wars and the recent super hero movies has led to this massive collection.

Chris told KCEN "I always recommend try it, do it, and if you enjoy it let's go for it."

Chris's experience as a beer vendor, and now working for HEB has made him a display master and "Showman" for his collection.

This collection is so big and so vast that Chris and his wife kind of made their home purchase around the idea that it would get its own room and then grow from there. But according to Chris there's a problem now.

"I don't even think it's going to stop. Eventually we'll have to close in the garage, make it into a room."

And due to the financial commitment as well as the space commitment that is required for a collection like this, Chris had some good advice for any viewers out there who want to think about taking on a project like this." He told us.

"Make sure you have the support of a wonderful spouse, because that is probably most important,” and there's a little bit of 401k in here as well."

From the 40-year-old original Star Wars Toys, to the newest Superhero Movies and everything in between, you'll find Chris in this room of the house almost every day wondering what he can make different and what he can make better?

