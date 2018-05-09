KILLEEN, Texas — George Fox served our country for 11 years after growing up in Oklahoma. Incredibly enough he and his wife even went to the same High School as my photographer for this shoot, Rocky Bridges. All three went to Putnam City West High School, just one of the many delightful facts that we learned about George while visiting with him!

George told us that although he wasn't the best student, he absolutely loved back to school time. He was thrilled to shop for back to school, and all of the supplies that were needed. Then after joining the Army he worked his way into the field that he loved, and that was as a supply purchaser for the Army. George's expertise has only grown over the years and now it would appear that no one knows more about ballpoint pen's than George. His collection begins in the 40's, before then it was fountain pens. George calls the 50's, "The Golden Age of Ballpoint" as that's when so much innovation occurred. And from his grade school days in the 60's all the way to modern day George knows his pens, pen brands and has remained on the cutting edge for pens both in the United States and Internationally.

George's pens, pocket protectors, slide rules, and calculators have been seen in numerous Movies and Television Shows. To learn more about George Fox and his collection watch the KCEN HD News at 10:00 PM Wednesday September 5th for his full story. If you missed it just come back here and we'll attach the story to this article for your viewing convenience.

George Fox Show & Tell

You can also visit George's Blog to learn more at www.mysupplyroom.blogspot.com. Or send him an email to moose@hot.rr.com

