TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police say a vehicle struck a wall southbound I-35 near exit 299. The accident occurred Aug. 14 around 1:45 a.m.

The driver was the only person in the car, according to reports.

The identity will be released once next of kin is notified. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.

Drivers will have to find alternative routes at this time, as two southbound lanes and exit 299 are closed.